Suspect Wanted In Residential Break-In And Fraud Investigation

Windsor Police are looking for public’s assistance identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a break-in and fraud investigation.

Police say that on November 4th, 2024, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1400 block of Curry Avenuw. Police learned that an unknown suspect had broken into the home and stolen the resident’s wallet, which contained both debit and credit cards.

The stolen cards were later used at retail locations in the 300 block of Mill Street and the 800 block of Campbell Avenue. At one of these locations, the suspect was captured on video attempting to use the stolen debit card.

The suspect is described as a white male with a moustache, approximately 40-50 years old. He was wearing a black Air Jordan baseball hat, a grey sweatshirt, and glasses at the time of the incident.

If you recognize the individual or have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. Alternatively, you can reach out to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS)