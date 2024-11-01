Suspect Charged With Murder Of Senior Citizen



Windsor Police has charged a 25-year-old man with the murder of a senior citizen in south-central Windsor.

Police say that shortly after 10:30am on October 31st, 2024 officers, with the assistance of the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad, located and arrested Joshua Bulmer at a residence in the 700 block of Pierre Avenue.

Bulmer has been charged with first-degree murder and break-and-enter in connection with the homicide of 69-year-old Reginald John Frickey, who was found deceased at his home in the 2400 block of Highland Avenue on the morning of October 25th.

At the time, the victim’s death was considered suspicious. The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit took carriage of the investigation and ordered a post-mortem examination, which confirmed the death was a homicide. A comprehensive investigation over the following days led to the identification and subsequent arrest of the suspect.

Investigators have confirmed that the homicide was an isolated incident, and the victim and accused were known to one another.