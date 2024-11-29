Suspect Charged With Child Pornography Offences

The Windsor Police Service has arrested a 40-year-old man on child pornography charges.

Police say that on November 18th, 2024, the Windsor Police Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit launched an investigation after receiving information that a local man was in possession of child pornography videos.

Following their investigation, members of the ICE Unit located and arrested the suspect on November 27th. Several electronic devices were seized during a search of the suspect’s residence.

David Young-Langlais, of Windsor, has been charged with two counts of possessing child pornography and two counts of accessing child pornography.