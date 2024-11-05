Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder Following A Shooting In South Windsor

A 50-year-old man faces 16 charges, including attempted murder, following a shooting in South Windsor.

Police say that just after 4:30pm on November 3rd, 2024 they responded to a report of a man with a gun at a residence in the 100 block of Marlin Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene and observed extensive damage to a house as well as several vehicles.

Through investigation, officers learned that a man had driven a van to the property and intentionally rammed into multiple vehicles. He then allegedly fired several shots at the residence before fleeing the scene.

A female occupant who was present at time did not sustain any physical injuries.

Officers launched a search for the suspect and located his vehicle fully engulfed in flames in the 6000 block of Baseline Road. The suspect was apprehended nearby following a brief foot pursuit.

Bernard Joseph Grant has been charged with:

Attempted murder

Assault

Discharging a firearm with intent to cause harm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Pointing a firearm

Possessing a firearm without a license

Occupying a vehicle with a firearm

Uttering threats

Mischief under $5,000.

Break-and-enter

Resisting arrest

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle (x 2)

Leaving the scene of an accident (x 2)

Contravention of firearms act regulations

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate this incident. Anyone with information or video footage is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. Anonymous tips can also be provided through Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.