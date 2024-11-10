Suspect Charged In Connection To Series Of Break-And-Enters
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday November 10th, 2024, 10:36am
Windsor Police has arrested a 46-year-old man following a string of break-and-enters.
Police say that between November 4th and November 7th, 2024, they responded to three reports of break-ins or attempted break-ins at businesses and non-profit social enterprises throughout Windsor. The incidents resulted in significant damage to property as well as the theft of multiple license plates, clothing, and other items.
Each incident involved a male suspect with the same description.
The Windsor Police Target Base Unit took carriage of the investigation and quickly identified a suspect. Shortly before 9:30pm on November 7th, officers located and arrested Steven J. Bechard in a parking lot in the 5500 block of Lassaline Avenue.
Bechard has been charged with:
- Theft not exceeding $5,000 (x 3)
- Break-and-enter – place other than a dwelling
- Attempted break-and-enter – place other than a dwelling (x 2)
- Possession of break-and-enter tools (x 3)
- Wearing a disguise to commit an offence
- Possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000
- Possession of property obtained by crime not exceeding $5,000