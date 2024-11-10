Suspect Charged In Connection To Series Of Break-And-Enters



Windsor Police has arrested a 46-year-old man following a string of break-and-enters.

Police say that between November 4th and November 7th, 2024, they responded to three reports of break-ins or attempted break-ins at businesses and non-profit social enterprises throughout Windsor. The incidents resulted in significant damage to property as well as the theft of multiple license plates, clothing, and other items.

Each incident involved a male suspect with the same description.

The Windsor Police Target Base Unit took carriage of the investigation and quickly identified a suspect. Shortly before 9:30pm on November 7th, officers located and arrested Steven J. Bechard in a parking lot in the 5500 block of Lassaline Avenue.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Bechard has been charged with: