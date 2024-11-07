Police Seek Suspects Who Damaged 43 Parked Vehicles On Halloween In West Windsor

Windsor Police are looking for the public’s assistance to identify two suspects who damaged 43 parked vehicles on Halloween.

The damaged vehicles were located in the areas north of the University of Windsor to Riverside Drive West, between California Avenue and Cameron Avenue, as well as the areas south of Wyandotte Street to College Avenue, between California Avenue and Wellington Avenue.

Through investigation, officers learned that 43 vehicles had been damaged to varying degrees, including smashed windows and tail lights, and dented doors. Several of the vehicles had also been the target of thefts.

The first suspect is described as a black male, approximately 18-25 years of age. At the time of the incident, he wore a red hoodie, and black pants.

The second suspect is described as a male, approximately 18-25 years of age. At the time of the incident, he wore black and white sneakers, blue jeans, and a grey hoodie.

Investigators ask residents and business owners within the aforementioned areas to check their dash-cam or surveillance footage overnight on October 30th and 31st for evidence related to this case.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the Windsor Police Service, Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.