Police Seek Person Of Interest In Ongoing Investigation

Windsor Police is seeking assistance to identify a potential person of interest in connection with an ongoing investigation in the 3900 block of Seminole Street.

The individual is described as a white male, between the ages of 50 and 65, with thinning white hair. He was last seen wearing round glasses and a blue and white tracksuit.

Police have not said what the investigation is.

If you recognize this individual or have any information regarding his identity, you are asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830.