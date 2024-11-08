Police Looking For West Windsor Robbery Suspect

Windsor Police are investigating an armed robbery at a business in the city’s west end.

Police say that around 3:00am on November 7th a suspect had entered a business in the 700 block of Felix Avenue while in possession of a long gun and demanded money from the cash register.

An employee complied with the suspect’s demands. The suspect obtained cash from the register before departing from the area without further incident.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

No physical injuries have been reported.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6′ tall, with blue eyes. At the time of the incident, he wore dark clothing.

Investigators ask residents and business owners in the area to check their dashcam or surveillance footage for evidence related to this case.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.