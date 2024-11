Police Looking For Missing Person

Essex County OPP is looking for assistance in locating a missing person.

Police say that 28-year-old Aline was last seen in Windsor on seen in Windsor October 10th, 2024.

She is described as 5’5″, 230lbs, with short wavy/curly black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.