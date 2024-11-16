Police Looking For Help Investigating Incident



The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in an ongoing investigation involving an interaction between two vehicles.

Police say the incident occurred on October 18th, 2024, between 5:00pm and 5:15pm, in the area of Wyandotte Street East and George Avenue. The vehicles involved are a black sedan and another unidentified vehicle.

Investigators urge residents and businesses in the area to review their surveillance and dash camera footage for anything that may assist in this investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830. Alternatively, those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS)or submit a tip online at www.catchcrooks.com.