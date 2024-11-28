One Man Charged With 29 Offences, Second Suspect Sought In Kidnapping And Extortion Investigation

The Windsor Police Service has charged a man with 29 offences and issued a warrant for a second suspect in connection with a kidnapping and extortion investigation.

Police say that on November 9th, 2024, they received a report regarding an abduction that occurred in July 2024. Through investigation, officers learned that a victim had been abducted from the 2300 block of Howard Avenue and taken to an unknown location, where he was beaten and threatened. The victim was later released and ordered to provide the suspects with money. When the victim could not comply, the suspects allegedly made threats against him.

Following an investigation by the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit, arrest warrants were issued for two suspects.

On November 27th, 2024, Mohammad Al-Latif, 30, turned himself in at Windsor Police Headquarters. He has been charged with the following:

Extortion (x 3)

Forcible confinement

Kidnapping

Assault with a weapon

Assault

Assault causing bodily harm

Robbery

Uttering death threats (x 17)

Uttering threats to cause damage to property (x 2)

Wearing a disguise

Alwassi Al-Latif, 27, remains at large and is wanted for the following offences:

Extortion (x 2)

Forcible confinement

Assault with a weapon

Assault causing bodily harm

Assault

Uttering death threats (x 5)

Uttering threats to cause damage to property.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alwassi Al-Latif is urged to contact the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted through Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.