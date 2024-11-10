Light RainNow
Motorcycle Driver Killed In Kingsville Crash

One person is dead following a collision involving a motorcycle in Kingsville.

OPP say that the single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle happened on County Road 34 just after 1:30pm Saturday.

The 54-year-old of Ruthven was pronounced deceased at the scene.

County Road 34 was closed between County Road 31 and Dolce Vita Avenue for approximately seven hours but has since been reopened.

OPP ask anyone who was driving in the area at the time and has dash cam footage or may have witnessed the collision to call 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or leave an anonymous online message at www.P3tips.com.

