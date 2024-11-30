NEWS >
Man Facing Firearm Charges Arrested For Violating Bail Conditions

Saturday November 30th, 2024, 1:15pm

Windsor Police have arrested a 29-year-old man for violating his bail conditions just a month after he was released on firearm-related charges.

Police say that on October 27th, 2024, Wayne Mackay was released on bail while facing seven charges, including possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle. His release order included house arrest, electronic monitoring, and a prohibition from driving due to his status as a suspended driver.

The Bail Compliance Unit initiated an investigation after receiving information that Mackay was breaching his conditions.

On November 29th, 2024, Bail Compliance officers, with assistance from the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Unit, located and arrested Mackay in the 700 block of Assumption Street.

Mackay now faces additional charges of failure to comply with a release order and driving while under suspension.

