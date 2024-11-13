IPV Suspect Arrested For Second Bail Violation In Less Than Three Months

A 27-year-old man charged with intimate partner violence-related offences has been arrested for the second time in less than three months for violating his bail conditions.

Police say that in August 2024, the accused was arrested for assault, assault with choking, and uttering threats following an incident of intimate partner violence. He was released on bail and bound by a condition that restricted him from leaving his residence.

On September 17th, bail compliance officers arrested the accused for violating his bail conditions. He was released on bail again in mid-October with enhanced conditions that included electronic monitoring.

Earlier this month, bail compliance officers learned the suspect had once again violated the conditions of his release. On November 8th, officers located and arrested the accused in the 400 block of Glengarry Avenue. The offender, who cannot be named to protect the victim’s identity, has been charged with failure to comply with a release order (x 2). He was remanded into prison custody while awaiting his bail hearing.