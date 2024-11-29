Light SnowNow
Impaired Motorist Arrested After Vehicle Flips Over In Collision

Friday November 29th, 2024, 1:37pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

A 55-year-old woman is facing charges of impaired driving following a collision in west Windsor.

Police say that around 7:30pm on November 28th, 2024, they responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Prince Road and Barrymore Lane.

Upon arrival, officers observed a sedan overturned on its roof.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the sedan collided with a parked vehicle, causing her vehicle to flip. The driver was administered a test using an Approved Screening Device, which she failed. She later refused subsequent tests.

As a result, Tatiana Zaltsman has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, and refusal to provide a breath sample.

No one was physically injured in the crash.

