Impaired Charges Laid After Crash



OPP charged a driver with impaired after responding to a collision.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 11:45pm Tuesday on Elmstead Road in the Municipality of Lakeshore.

The 35-year-old driver was arrested and transported to a local detachment.

They have been charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in December.

There were no injuries reported.