Home Invasion In Leamington

The Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a home invasion in the Municipality of Leamington.

Police say around 11:50pm on November 17th, 2024, two unknown individuals entered the residence on Lakeshore Drive wearing gas masks and carrying a suspected noxious substance and confronted a lone occupant within the residence.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Following the incident, the two suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

The two suspects are described as:

Suspect #1

Black male

Tall and stocky

Shaved head

Wearing a grey hoodie

Suspect #2

Tall and stocky

Wearing all black clothing

Investigators believe this to be a targeted incident and there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is continuing.

The Essex County Crime Unit is continuing to investigate and is asking that anyone with any information regarding this incident please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.