Driver Charged With Impaired After Hitting A Tree

A 30-year-old man from LaSalle is facing multiple charges after his vehicle crashed into a tree in the town early Saturday morning.

Police say it happened on Divine Street near Superior Avenue just after 4:30am. The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was found to be impaired by alcohol.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The driver sustained serious injuries in the accident and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

He has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired, four counts of driving while disqualified, two counts of driving while under suspension and conveying liquor in a motor vehicle.

His driver’s licence was automatically suspended for 90 days.