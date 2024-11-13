Light RainNow
Driver Caught Driving Over Double The Speed Limit In LaSalle

Wednesday November 13th, 2024, 3:07pm

A 43-year-old male was charged with stunt driving after being clocked on radar travelling at 132 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Huron Church Line Road early Wednesday morning in LaSalle.

The driver’s vehicle was impounded for 14 days, and their licence was suspended for 30 days.

LaSalle Police reminds motorists of the associated risks and consequences of stunt driving. Speeding and aggressive driving is dangerous, and we implore everyone to drive safely and to obey the rules of the road.

