Disturbance Leads To Increased Police Presence In Belle River

A disturbance in Belle River sent one person to hospital.

OPP say that just after 10:00am on November 16th, 2024, they were called to a disturbance involving two individuals on Fourth Street.

One individual was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and a second fled the scene on foot.

Members of the OPP Canine and Emergency Response Team attended the area, however, they were unable to locate the suspect.

Police say that there was no threat to the public as they believe this was an isolated incident.

If you have information that could assist with the investigation, the OPP can be reached anytime, anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.