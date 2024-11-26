SunnyNow
Arrests Made After A Series Of Break And Enters At Bunkhouses In Leamington

Tuesday November 26th, 2024, 3:56pm

Leamington
0
0


Leamington Ontario Provincial Police have made arrests after investigating a series of reported break and enters at bunkhouses in Leamington reported on November 11th and November 25th, 2024.

On November 25th, 2024, at approximately 9:55pm, police said they had conducted a traffic stop for a suspected stolen vehicle on Erie Street North. Two occupants of the car were arrested. Investigators located items including personal identification and credit cards.

A 35-year-old and a 43-year-old, both of Leamington, are facing several charges each. The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

