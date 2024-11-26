Arrests Made After A Series Of Break And Enters At Bunkhouses In Leamington
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday November 26th, 2024, 3:56pm
Leamington Ontario Provincial Police have made arrests after investigating a series of reported break and enters at bunkhouses in Leamington reported on November 11th and November 25th, 2024.
On November 25th, 2024, at approximately 9:55pm, police said they had conducted a traffic stop for a suspected stolen vehicle on Erie Street North. Two occupants of the car were arrested. Investigators located items including personal identification and credit cards.
A 35-year-old and a 43-year-old, both of Leamington, are facing several charges each. The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook