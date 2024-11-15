Armed Robbery Suspects Facing Additional Charges

Two men Windsor Police arrested earlier this week in connection to a string of allegedly violent armed robberies now face additional charges, including several in relation to a home invasion.

Earlier this week, Windsor Police arrested Shawn Scott Henderson and Anthony James Martin after an investigation into four different armed robberies which occurred on November 11th and 12th, 2024. In each incident, police allege the masked suspects entered a business, brandished a weapon, and stole or attempted to steal from the business.

Henderson, 41, was originally charged with 22 offences, including robbery with an offensive weapon (x 3), pointing a firearm (x 4), and assault. Martin, 27, was initially charged with robbery with violence, assault, uttering threats to cause bodily harm, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

A further investigation by the Major Crimes Unit and Target Base Unit has resulted in additional charges stemming from the four robberies as well as an additional home invasion that occurred on November 11, 2024. Through investigation, officers found that two suspects allegedly entered the home, one advised that he was in possession of a firearm, and one was in possession of a hatchet. The suspects fled from the scene in a stolen vehicle, but did not steal anything from the residence. No injuries were reported.

As a result, Martin now faces the following 18 additional charges:

Break-and-enter and commit theft (x 4)

Wearing a disguise to commit an offence (x 3)

Possession of break-in instrument (x 3)

Driving while prohibited (x 3)

Possession of property obtained by crime (x 4)

Failure to comply with probation

Henderson faces additional charges of break-and-enter and wearing a disguise to commit an offence.