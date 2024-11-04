CloudyNow
21 °C
70 °F
Mainly CloudyTue
23 °C
73 °F		Chance Of ShowersWed
14 °C
57 °F		SunnyThu
11 °C
52 °F

Windsor-Essex

Fall Events Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Driver Charged With Impaired After Vehicle Enters Ditch

Monday November 4th, 2024, 5:22pm

Accidents
0
0

An Essex driver has been charged with impaired operation after the vehicle they were driving left the road and landed in a ditch.

OPP said that just after 7:15pm on November 2nd, 2024, an officer was conducting traffic enforcement on North Talbot Road and 9th Concession Road in the Town of Tecumseh when a single motor vehicle drove off the roadway.

The officer checked on the condition of the driver, determined the driver had previously consumed alcohol and was arrested and transported to a local OPP detachment.

The 32-year-old has been charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

 

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message