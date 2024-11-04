Driver Charged With Impaired After Vehicle Enters Ditch
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday November 4th, 2024, 5:22pm
An Essex driver has been charged with impaired operation after the vehicle they were driving left the road and landed in a ditch.
OPP said that just after 7:15pm on November 2nd, 2024, an officer was conducting traffic enforcement on North Talbot Road and 9th Concession Road in the Town of Tecumseh when a single motor vehicle drove off the roadway.
The officer checked on the condition of the driver, determined the driver had previously consumed alcohol and was arrested and transported to a local OPP detachment.
The 32-year-old has been charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).
The accused has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
