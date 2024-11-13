13 Cars Stolen In Windsor So Far This Week
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday November 28th, 2024, 5:17pm
The Windsor Police Auto Theft Unit is reporting an uptick in vehicle thefts and is sending out a reminder to always lock your car and never leave it unattended, even for a brief moment, with the keys inside.
This comes after Police say there have been over 13 reports of vehicle theft in Windsor. In five of these cases, owners left their vehicles running and unattended.
