Youth Identified In Threatening Message Investigation At Sandwich Secondary School

Thursday October 17th, 2024, 4:10pm

City News
0
0

File photo by windsoriteDOTca News

The LaSalle Police Service has identified the youth responsible for writing the threatening message in a bathroom at Sandwich Secondary School. The message was discovered on October 16th.

The youth has taken responsibility and will be held accountable for their actions. In accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, further details regarding this investigation will not be released.

To ensure the safety of all the students and staff, there will continue to be a visible police presence at the school as a precautionary measure.

windsoriteDOTca
