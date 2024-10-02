SunnyNow
Woman Facing Charges After $1 Million Fraud

Wednesday October 2nd, 2024, 2:17pm

Windsor Police have arrested a woman in connection with a series of fraudulent activities that totalled nearly $1 million.

Between February 2019 and September 2023, police say a 35-year-old woman allegedly wrote a number of forged cheques and conducted a series of unauthorized transfers and bill payments. The fraudulent transactions totalled $995,610.

On October 1, 2024, following an investigation by the Financial Crimes Unit, officers located and arrested the woman at a residence in the 1800 block of Olive Road.

She has been charged with:
– Fraud over $5,000
– Uttering a forged document
– Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

