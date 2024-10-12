Windsor Police Seek Assistance Identifying Sexual Assault Suspect

Windsor Police is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a sexual assault suspect.

Police say that around 10:00pm on October 10th, 2024, a suspect sexually assaulted a person outside the Ford Test Track in East Windsor. The assault was interrupted by a bystander in an older-model pickup truck with a rear window decal. Following their intervention, the suspect fled the scene.

The bystander is urged to come forward as a witness, as their observations are invaluable to this investigation.

The suspect is described as a white male with a slender build, approximately 6’1” and 180 lbs, with an olive complexion and unkempt brown facial hair. At the time of the incident, he wore blue light-washed jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, and white shoes. The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-coloured sedan.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant dashcam or surveillance footage is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.