Warrant Issued For Break-And-Enter Suspect

Windsor Police have arrested two suspects and issued a warrant for a third person in connection to a residential break-and-enter.

Police say that on October 1st, 2024, officers responded to a break-in report at a house in the 6300 block of Riverside Drive East. A preliminary investigation revealed that two people had broken into the home while a third person waited in a vehicle in the driveway. The suspects stole multiple items, including jewellery, a computer, and an electric bicycle.

The Windsor Police Target Base Unit took over the investigation and quickly identified the three suspects with the assistance of video surveillance footage and other investigative techniques. On October 2nd, officers located and arrested two of the three individuals in the 600 block of Aylmer Avenue.

Rogelio Nativi, 46, and Melissa Lanno, 28, have each been charged with:

Break-and-enter and commit/dwelling house

Possession of property obtained by crime not exceeding $5,000

Breach of a judicial order

A warrant has been issued for David Lanno, 41, who remains outstanding. Lanno is described as a white male, 5’8” tall, approximately 150lbs, with black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about the incident or David Lanno’s whereabouts is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.