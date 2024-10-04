ClearNow
Two Arrested After Police Seize Nearly $60,000 In Drugs And Cash

Thursday October 3rd, 2024, 8:46pm

Crime & Police News
An investigation by the Windsor Police Service has led to the arrest of two suspects and the seizure of nearly $60,000 in drugs and cash.

Police say that on October 2nd, 2024, officers from the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) located and arrested 22-year-old Jayden Dorey on suspicion of trafficking drugs. Police subsequently conducted a search of Dorey’s vehicle, which returned 86 grams of cocaine, 41 grams of crack cocaine, 128 tablets of oxycodone, 87 tablets of Dilaudid, 4 tablets of K100 morphine, and $2,065 in Canadian currency.

Later that day, DIGS officers located and arrested 22-year-old Reece Gignac on suspicion of trafficking drugs. Incident to the arrest, officers seized $2,090 in Canadian currency.  A subsequent search of Gignac’s vehicle returned 79 grams of cocaine, 76 grams of crack cocaine, 192 tablets of oxycodone, 16 tablets of Dilaudid, and 2 tablets of hydromorphone.

The total value of drugs seized from the two vehicles was $33,252.

Following the arrests, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 8600 block of McHugh Street. The search returned $22,480 in Canadian currency and $70 in U.S. currency.

  • Dorey has been charged with 12 counts of possessing a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.
  • Gignac has been charged with 7 counts of possessing a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

