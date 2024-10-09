Teen Charged After Going 100 km/h Over The Speed Limit

A 17-year-old from Leamington was busted going over the speed limit on Tuesday.

Police clocked the teen at a speed of 161 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone in the 400 block of Mersea Road 7.

The driver had their licence suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.