Teen Charged After Going 100 km/h Over The Speed Limit
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday October 9th, 2024, 10:34am
A 17-year-old from Leamington was busted going over the speed limit on Tuesday.
Police clocked the teen at a speed of 161 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone in the 400 block of Mersea Road 7.
The driver had their licence suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.
