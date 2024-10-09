NEWS >
SunnyNow
17 °C
63 °F
Mainly SunnyThu
18 °C
64 °F		SunnyFri
24 °C
75 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSat
18 °C
64 °F

Windsor-Essex

Fall Events Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Teen Charged After Going 100 km/h Over The Speed Limit

Wednesday October 9th, 2024, 10:34am

City News
0
0

A 17-year-old from Leamington was busted going over the speed limit on Tuesday.

Police clocked the teen at a speed of 161 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone in the 400 block of Mersea Road 7.

The driver had their licence suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message