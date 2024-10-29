SunnyNow
19 °C
67 °F
Mainly SunnyTue
24 °C
75 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudWed
24 °C
75 °F		Chance Of ShowersThu
23 °C
73 °F

Windsor-Essex

Fall Events Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Suspect Arrested On Fraud And Forgery Charge

Tuesday October 29th, 2024, 11:42am

Crime & Police News
0
0

An investigation by the Windsor Police Service has led to the arrest of a suspect on fraud and forgery charges.

Police say that in December 2022, 50-year-old Alex Mereby allegedly provided fraudulent account statements when applying for a business loan. The statements showed an account balance inflated by over $150,000, and Mereby used them to secure a loan of $405,000.

On October 25th, 2024, following an investigation by the Financial Crimes Unit, officers located and arrested Mereby at a business in the 6500 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Mereby has been charged with:

  • Fraud over $5,000
  • Obtaining by false pretences over $5,000
  • Forgery
  • Using a forged document
  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message