Suspect Arrested On Fraud And Forgery Charge

An investigation by the Windsor Police Service has led to the arrest of a suspect on fraud and forgery charges.

Police say that in December 2022, 50-year-old Alex Mereby allegedly provided fraudulent account statements when applying for a business loan. The statements showed an account balance inflated by over $150,000, and Mereby used them to secure a loan of $405,000.

On October 25th, 2024, following an investigation by the Financial Crimes Unit, officers located and arrested Mereby at a business in the 6500 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Mereby has been charged with:

Fraud over $5,000

Obtaining by false pretences over $5,000

Forgery

Using a forged document

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.