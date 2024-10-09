Suspect Arrested In Child Exploitation Investigation

Windsor Police has arrested a suspect following an investigation into child exploitation.

Police say that on October 8th, 2024, the nternet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) launched an investigation after receiving information about possible child sex trafficking from the United States’ National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC). A social media company reported a possible child sexual abuse attempt by its users.

Through investigation, officers identified the location of the suspect in the 1000 block of Wyandotte Street East. Officers executed a search warrant and arrested the suspect. Evidence was seized including electronic devices during the warrant execution.

Jake Tuer, a 24-year-old man of Windsor, has been charged with making child pornography and arranging a sexual offence against a child by telecommunication.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service ICE Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4896. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.