Suspect Arrested After Police Recover Stolen Vehicle

Windsor Police has arrested a suspect and recovered a stolen motor vehicle.

Police say that just after 8:30am on October 3rd, 2024, officers responded to a report of a theft at a business in the 1800 block of Provincial Road. The officers arrived at the scene and spotted the suspect sitting in the driver’s seat of a blue 2016 Jeep Patriot. When they attempted to approach the man, he fled on foot and was apprehended after a brief chase.

The officers recovered the merchandise that the suspect had taken from the store. A further investigation revealed that the Jeep Patriot had been stolen in Leamington last week and that the license plate belonged to another vehicle.

Ejal Myers, 36, has been charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000

Theft not exceeding $5,000

Operation of a conveyance while prohibited

The stolen vehicle was returned to its owner.