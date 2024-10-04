SunnyNow
16 °C
61 °F
Mainly SunnyFri
22 °C
72 °F		SunnySat
20 °C
68 °F		Chance Of ShowersSun
22 °C
72 °F

Windsor-Essex

Fall Events Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Suspect Arrested After Police Recover Stolen Vehicle

Friday October 4th, 2024, 10:32am

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police has arrested a suspect and recovered a stolen motor vehicle.

Police say that just after 8:30am on October 3rd, 2024, officers responded to a report of a theft at a business in the 1800 block of Provincial Road. The officers arrived at the scene and spotted the suspect sitting in the driver’s seat of a blue 2016 Jeep Patriot. When they attempted to approach the man, he fled on foot and was apprehended after a brief chase.

The officers recovered the merchandise that the suspect had taken from the store. A further investigation revealed that the Jeep Patriot had been stolen in Leamington last week and that the license plate belonged to another vehicle.

Ejal Myers, 36, has been charged with:

  • Possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000
  • Theft not exceeding $5,000
  • Operation of a conveyance while prohibited

The stolen vehicle was returned to its owner.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message