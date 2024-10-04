Suspect Arrested After Police Recover Stolen Vehicle
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday October 4th, 2024, 10:32am
Windsor Police has arrested a suspect and recovered a stolen motor vehicle.
Police say that just after 8:30am on October 3rd, 2024, officers responded to a report of a theft at a business in the 1800 block of Provincial Road. The officers arrived at the scene and spotted the suspect sitting in the driver’s seat of a blue 2016 Jeep Patriot. When they attempted to approach the man, he fled on foot and was apprehended after a brief chase.
The officers recovered the merchandise that the suspect had taken from the store. A further investigation revealed that the Jeep Patriot had been stolen in Leamington last week and that the license plate belonged to another vehicle.
Ejal Myers, 36, has been charged with:
- Possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000
- Theft not exceeding $5,000
- Operation of a conveyance while prohibited
The stolen vehicle was returned to its owner.