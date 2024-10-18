Second Shots Fired Incident On East Windsor Street

Windsor Police are investigating a second incident of shots-fired on the same street in East Windsor.

On October 17th, 2024, shortly before 9pm, police responded to a report of shots being fired in the 1600 block of Monticello Street. Police said late Friday afternoon witness statements and video surveillance footage have indicated that a second shooting had occurred. They say however no physical evidence of the shooting has been located.

This second incident follows a separate incident, which had also taken place on October 17, 2024, shortly before 7am. Officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the 1500 block of Monticello Street, and discovered multiple bullet holes in the exterior of a residence. Police additionally found that a fire had intentionally been set to a white cube van in a nearby area.

Police continue to appeal to residents to check their video surveillance or dashcam footage for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also submit tips anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://catchcrooks.com.