SunnyNow
16 °C
60 °F
Mainly SunnyThu
17 °C
63 °F		SunnyFri
25 °C
77 °F		SunnySat
17 °C
63 °F

Windsor-Essex

Fall Events Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Police Seek Suspect Who Damaged Parked Vehicle

Thursday October 10th, 2024, 1:21pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police is looking for the public’s assistance to identify a suspect who caused almost $3,000 in damage to a parked vehicle.

Police say that on September 17th, 2024, police responded to a call about damaged property in the parking lot of a business in the 2900 block of Dougall Avenue. Officers reviewed surveillance footage, which showed a male suspect throwing a rock through the rear window of a parked vehicle, causing $2,795 in damage.

The suspect is described as a white male of average height with a slender build and dark, shaggy hair. At the time of the incident, he wore a knitted face cover, a black track jacket, black pants with three red vertical stripes down the back leg, and black Puma shoes with white accents.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the Windsor Police Service, Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message