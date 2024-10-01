CloudyNow
23 °C
73 °F
Chance Of ShowersTue
23 °C
73 °F		SunnyWed
19 °C
66 °F		SunnyThu
23 °C
73 °F

Windsor-Essex

Fall Events Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Police Seek Pickup Truck After Residential Arson In Amherstburg

Tuesday October 1st, 2024, 2:41pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police are looking for a dark-coloured pickup truck following a residential arson in Amherstburg last week.

Police say that in the early hours of September 22nd, 2024,  a residence in the 200 block of Cowan Court was set on fire.

The structure was vacant at the time of the incident, and no one was physically injured in the blaze. Damage to the property is estimated at $1.6 million.

The Windsor Police Arson Unit investigated and determined the fire had been set intentionally. Investigators have since reviewed security camera footage, which shows a pickup truck in the area at the time of the incident. The truck is believed to be a dark grey late model Ford F-150, possibly a PowerBoost hybrid model.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message