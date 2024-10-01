Police Seek Pickup Truck After Residential Arson In Amherstburg

Windsor Police are looking for a dark-coloured pickup truck following a residential arson in Amherstburg last week.

Police say that in the early hours of September 22nd, 2024, a residence in the 200 block of Cowan Court was set on fire.

The structure was vacant at the time of the incident, and no one was physically injured in the blaze. Damage to the property is estimated at $1.6 million.

The Windsor Police Arson Unit investigated and determined the fire had been set intentionally. Investigators have since reviewed security camera footage, which shows a pickup truck in the area at the time of the incident. The truck is believed to be a dark grey late model Ford F-150, possibly a PowerBoost hybrid model.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.