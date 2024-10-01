Police Looking For Theft Suspect
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday October 1st, 2024, 10:20am
The Windsor Police Service seeks the public’s assistance to identify an alleged suspect involved in a theft.
Police say the suspect entered a retail store in the 4100 block of Walker Road and took a signed Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid jersey valued at over $2,000 without paying.
The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 30-40 years old. At the time of the incident, he wore a grey Under Armour jacket and a black hat.
If you can identify the suspect or have any information related to this incident contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at (519) 258-TIPS (8477). Information can also be submitted online at www.catchcrooks.com.
