MistNow
20 °C
67 °F
Chance Of Showers Or DrizzleTue
23 °C
73 °F		SunnyWed
19 °C
66 °F		SunnyThu
24 °C
75 °F

Windsor-Essex

Fall Events Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Police Looking For Theft Suspect

Tuesday October 1st, 2024, 10:20am

Crime & Police News
0
0

The Windsor Police Service seeks the public’s assistance to identify an alleged suspect involved in a theft.

Police say the suspect entered a retail store in the 4100 block of Walker Road and took a signed Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid jersey valued at over $2,000 without paying.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 30-40 years old. At the time of the incident, he wore a grey Under Armour jacket and a black hat.

If you can identify the suspect or have any information related to this incident contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at (519) 258-TIPS (8477). Information can also be submitted online at www.catchcrooks.com.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message