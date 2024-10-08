Police Investigating After Vehicle Crashes Into CAS Building

Police have launched an investigation after a motor vehicle crashed into the CAS agency building.

Police say that shortly before 7:30am on October 6th, 2024 a vehicle crashed into the south side of a building. The vehicle, a grey SUV, which was left in total disrepair, caused significant damage to the facility. The motorist left from the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

No physical injuries were observed or reported.

The suspect was described as a male, approximately 6’ tall, wearing a baseball hat, a hoodie with the hood covering his face, and shorts.

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit asks residents and business owners in the area to check their surveillance or dashcam footage, specifically between the hours of 4:30 and 7:30 a.m. on October 6, for possible evidence that may assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.