Police Arrest Suspect, Issue Warrant For Second After Break-And-Enter

Windsor Police Service has arrested one suspect and issued an arrest warrant for a second in connection to a commercial break-and-enter.

Police say that on September 23rd, 2024, officers responded to a report of a break-in at the business in the 3100 block of Howard Avenue. Officers determined that two individuals had broken into the premises and stolen approximately 100 pairs of name-brand shoes, valued at over $7,500. The suspects loaded the stolen merchandise into a vehicle and returned later in a different vehicle to steal additional items.

The Windsor Police Target Base Unit launched an investigation and has since identified both suspects.

Dawn Lajeunesse, 50, was promptly arrested in the 100 block of Division Road in Kingsville. She has been charged with the following:

Break-and-enter (place other than a dwelling)

Possession of break-and-enter tools

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Failure to comply with a probation order

An arrest warrant has been issued for Michael Bernard, 41, who remains outstanding. He is wanted for the following charges:

Break-and-enter (x 2)

Possession of break-and-enter tools (x 2)

Wearing a disguise to commit an offence (x 2)

Operation of a vehicle while prohibited (x 2)

Failing to comply with a release order (x 2)

Bernard is described as a white male, 5’8” tall, with a medium build, brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the incident or Bernard’s whereabouts is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.