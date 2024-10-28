Police Arrest Suspect After Five-Hour Standoff

A 31-year-old man faces 12 charges following a five-hour standoff with police.

Police say that shortly before 7:30pm on October 26th, 2024, officers responded to a call at a residence in the 3300 block of Ypres Avenue. Officers learned that a male suspect had forcibly entered a woman’s residence, contrary to court-ordered conditions, and refused to leave. The man reportedly threatened and assaulted the woman, who eventually fled the home and sought help.

When the suspect ignored commands to surrender, officers set up a perimeter around the property and called in negotiators and the Windsor Police Emergency Services Unit.

Following a five-hour standoff and repeated attempts to negotiate, ESU members entered the property and arrested the suspect following a brief struggle. Two officers were assaulted during the incident but did not require treatment.

The suspect, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, has been charged with the following: