Police Arrest 15 Suspects In Retail Theft Operation



Windsor Police’s Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit arrested 15 people during a three-day retail theft operation.

Police say that between September 25th and 27th, 2024, they partnered with loss prevention teams at two local stores to thwart retail theft. Officers arrested a total of 15 people, laid 20 charges, and recovered $725 in stolen property.

“The perception that shoplifting is a victimless crime could not be further from the truth,” said Inspector Jennifer Crosby. “Thieves can often become aggressive and even lash out physically at store employees. The financial costs are also enormous and are ultimately passed on to the customers.”