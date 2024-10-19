Over 40 Motorists Caught Using Cell Phones While Driving On Friday

The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit issued over 100 tickets or other enforcement actions in two days.

On Thursday, 64 enforcement actions were taken while monitoring several intersections along Tecumseh Road East, between Jefferson Boulevard and Banwell Road, as well as the intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Howard Avenue.

Violations included speeding, failure to stop for a red light, unsafe lane changes, driving without a license, and driving without insurance. A motorist was also charged with stunt driving for travelling 100 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

On Friday, a total of 74 enforcement actions (tickets and other notices) were taken during a distracted driving enforcement initiative. This included 46 violations for motorists who were caught using cell phones while driving.

