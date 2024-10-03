OPP Seeking Public Assistance To Locate Missing Person

The Lakeshore Ontario Provincial Police is seeking public assistance to locate a missing person.

Police say that on October 3rd, 2024, they received a report that Marilyn, 46 years-of-age is missing from the Windsor-Essex County area. She was last seen on October 1st, 2024.

Marilyn is described as 5’5″ tall, with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes,

The Lakeshore OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secur tip at www.catchcrooks.com.