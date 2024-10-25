Mostly CloudyNow
10 °C
51 °F
Chance Of ShowersFri
15 °C
59 °F		SunnySat
15 °C
59 °F		SunnySun
14 °C
57 °F

Windsor-Essex

Fall Events Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

OPP Looking For Assistance In Crash Investigation

Friday October 25th, 2024, 10:50am

Accidents
0
0

OPP are investigating the circumstances of a two-vehicle collision on County Road 42 that happened just after 5:00pm on Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024, at County Road 22.

Police say a pickup truck travelling eastbound on County Road 42 crossed into the oncoming lane causing a two-vehicle collision. The pickup truck failed to remain at the scene of the crash and proceeded northbound on County Road 22.

The two drivers involved in the collision were taken to a local with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators would like to speak to the driver of the pickup truck. It is described as pewter or green full size pickup truck with rusted rims and possibly a toolbox in the rear box.

Anyone who was on County Road 42 between Belle River Road and County Road 22 at the time of the collision and either witnessed or has dash cam footage should contact the Lakeshore OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message