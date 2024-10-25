OPP Looking For Assistance In Crash Investigation

OPP are investigating the circumstances of a two-vehicle collision on County Road 42 that happened just after 5:00pm on Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024, at County Road 22.

Police say a pickup truck travelling eastbound on County Road 42 crossed into the oncoming lane causing a two-vehicle collision. The pickup truck failed to remain at the scene of the crash and proceeded northbound on County Road 22.

The two drivers involved in the collision were taken to a local with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators would like to speak to the driver of the pickup truck. It is described as pewter or green full size pickup truck with rusted rims and possibly a toolbox in the rear box.

Anyone who was on County Road 42 between Belle River Road and County Road 22 at the time of the collision and either witnessed or has dash cam footage should contact the Lakeshore OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.