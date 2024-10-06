OPP Investigating Fatal Collision Involving Teenager

Last updated: Monday October 7th, 8:23am

The Ontario Provincial Police Essex Detachment is investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian.

Police say that just before 6:00am on Sunday, October 6th, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on County Road 18 near Britton Road in the Town of Essex.

The pedestrian, a 16-year-old male, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police are actively conducting an ongoing investigation. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact Essex OPP at 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online tip at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.