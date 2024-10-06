ClearNow
8 °C
46 °F
Increasing CloudinessTue
19 °C
66 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudWed
18 °C
64 °F		SunnyThu
18 °C
64 °F

Windsor-Essex

Fall Events Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

OPP Investigating Fatal Collision Involving Teenager

Sunday October 6th, 2024, 12:56pm

Accidents
0
0

 

Last updated: Monday October 7th, 8:23am

The Ontario Provincial Police Essex Detachment is investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian.

Police say that just before 6:00am on Sunday, October 6th, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on County Road 18 near Britton Road in the Town of Essex.

The pedestrian, a 16-year-old male, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police are actively conducting an ongoing investigation. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact Essex OPP at 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online tip at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message