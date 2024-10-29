One Suspect Arrested, Another Sought After $64,000 Bank Fraud
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday October 29th, 2024, 4:48pm
Windsor Police has charged one suspect and continues to search for another following a $64,000 bank fraud.
Police say that on September 17th, 2024, they launched an investigation after receiving a report of fraud at a local financial institution. Officers learned that two suspects had artificially inflated a synthetically created bank account by depositing a fraudulent cheque and then aggressively withdrew the falsified balance through ATM cash withdrawals and account transfers.
These fraudulent transactions, which occurred between January 31 and February 5, 2024, totaled $64,537.24.
Thanks to the public’s help, investigators soon identified one of the suspects as 42-year-old Elias Ethan Miazad, of Ancaster, Ontario. He was located and arrested in Niagara Falls by the Ontario Provincial Police on October 21st, 2024.
Investigators continue to search for a second suspect, who is described as an Asian woman, approximately 30 to 40 years old, with a slender build, long dark hair, and brown eyes.
If you can identify this suspect, please contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.