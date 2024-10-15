Nine Impaired Drivers Charged Over Thanksgiving Weekend

The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested nine drivers with alcohol related driving offences over the Thanksgiving weekend.

On Friday October 11th, 2024, at approximately 6:2pm a 21 years old from Leamington was spoken to on Bennie Avenue in the Municipality of Leamington, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous Operation

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

On Friday October 11th, 2024, at approximately 8:19pm a 39 year old from Tilbury was spoken to on County Road 22 in the Municipality of Lakeshore, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

On Saturday October 12th, 2024, a 26 year old from Leamington, was spoken to on Highway 77 in the Municipality of Leamington, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

On Saturday October 12th, 2024, a 66 year old from Lakeshore, was spoken to on County Road 22 in the Municipality of Lakeshore, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

On Saturday October 12th, 2024 a 33 year old from Tecumseh, was spoken to on Tecumseh Road in the Town of Tecumseh, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

On Saturday October 12th, 2024, at approximately 7:49pm a 54 year old from Kingsville, was spoken to on County Road 20 in the Town of Essex, has been charged with:

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Having care or control of a motor vehicle with liquor readily available

On Saturday October 12th, 2024, at approximately 8:08pm a 40 year old from Leamington, was spoken to on Erie Street South in the Municipality of Leamington has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

On Saturday October 12th, 2024, at approximately 10:22pom a 421 year old from Leamington, was spoken to on Lakeshore Road 113 in the Municipality of Lakeshore, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

On Monday October 14th, 2024, at approximately 6:22pm a 55 year old from of Kingsville, was spoken to on Cherry Avenue in the Municipality of Leamington, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

·Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

“It’s crucial to address the issue of impaired driving, as it poses significant risks to everyone on the road. The alarming number of drivers charged over the weekend highlights the ongoing challenge we face in combating this problem. Community awareness and proactive measures are essential. Encouraging individuals to plan ahead and make safe transportation arrangements can help prevent tragedies. Additionally, the public’s role in reporting suspicious driving behavior to the police is vital in fostering safer roadways for all. Together, we can work towards reducing impaired driving incidents and ensuring our streets are safe,” said Superintendent Mark Loucas, Detachment Commander, Essex County OPP.

All drivers received a 90-day Administrative Driver’s License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.