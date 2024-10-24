More Arrests In The Glengarry Neighbourhood

Windsor Police Service made 18 arrests over three days in the Glengarry neighbourhood last weekend.

Between October 18th and 20th, officers arrested 18 suspects, laid 28 charges, and executed 11 outstanding arrest warrants in the neighbourhood. The charges included failure to comply (x 11), break and enter, sexual assault, and voyeurism (x 2).

This high-visibility community safety initiative is a response to ongoing concerns from Glengarry residents and the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation. As part of this initiative, the Windsor Police Service has partnered with Family Services Windsor-Essex and the Canadian Mental Health Association to establish an office space directly inside the apartment complex at 333 Glengarry Avenue.