Man Accused Of Attempted Murder Arrested For Violating Bail Conditions

Thursday October 31st, 2024, 2:29pm

City News
A man accused of attempted murder has been arrested for failing to comply with his bail conditions.

Police say that Kyle Small is one of two individuals charged in connection with a targeted shooting that occurred on Pierre Avenue in the summer of 2023. The 26-year-old man was released on bail in April with strict requirements that included electronic monitoring and house arrest at an address in Petawawa, Ontario.

This week, while Small was in Windsor with his surety, Windsor Police bail compliance officers learned he had violated the terms of his bail and launched an investigation.

On October 30th, 2024, bail compliance officers, with the assistance of the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad (ROPE), located and arrested Small in the 4000 block of Sandwich Street.

Small has been charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Mark Small, 48, who acted as his son’s surety, has also been charged with two counts of facilitating a failure to comply with a release order.

