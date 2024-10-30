LaSalle Police Officers Unhurt After Collision With Impaired Driver

No one was hurt after a LaSalle Police vehicle was struck Wednesday evening.

LaSalle Police say around 9:00pm officers were investigating a car accident on Matchett Road. Another officer activated their emergency lights and positioned their police cruiser to block the road for safety while the investigation was underway.

A 40-year-old female driver traveling south on Matchett Road failed to slow down and collided with the parked cruiser and a traffic cone. The driver continued without stopping, heading directly toward other officers who were investigating the initial collision. The vehicle passed through the scene, forcing officers to jump to safety to avoid being hit.

Officers followed the vehicle and successfully boxed it in to bring it to a stop.

The driver exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested. She has been charged with impaired driving, alcohol above 80mgs, dangerous driving, and failing to remain at the scene of a collision. Additionally, her licence has been suspended for 90 days, and her vehicle has been impounded for seven days.